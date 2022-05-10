Advertisement

Risk of pavement buckling rises with the heat

(Valley News Live)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Make sure you’re paying extra attention to the roads while driving this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation came out with a warning that with the sudden increase in temperatures comes the perfect conditions for pavement buckling.

The pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another, causing a buckle. These buckles can create unexpected bumps or dips in the road.

WisDOT offers these tips to stay safe:

  • Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
  • Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
  • Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
  • If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

