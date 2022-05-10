Advertisement

Second day in a row of zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday marked the second day in a row with zero new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new deaths has remained flat at five deaths Monday, as no new deaths were reported. Health officials note 12,929 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in all.

DHS confirmed 997 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Despite the low case count, the seven-day rolling average ticked up slightly to 1,767. There have been 1,431,316 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

This is the first time since last Monday that cases were reported at fewer than 1,000. The rolling average was lower then, when it was at 1,406, than it is now. The daily case count is typically lower at the start of the work week.

The percentage of those who have received their first COVID-19 shot and those who have completed their vaccine series is narrowing in the state. Around 64.3% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, 61.1% have completed their vaccine series and 34.2% have received an additional shot or booster.

Of the 9.2 million vaccines administered to Wisconsin adults, 84 have been given out so far this week.

