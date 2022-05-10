Advertisement

Sheriff: OWI suspect tried using forklift to free stuck truck

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of driving under the influence was found late Monday night sleeping in the forklift he planned to use to free his truck, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Clinton man was driving a Ford F250 when it went into the ditch near S. County Trunk J and E. County Trunk X, in Clinton Township and became stuck. Deputies responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a stalled vehicle.

After locating the white pickup, deputies reported finding the suspect asleep in a nearby forklift. They determined he had been driving the truck when it went into the ditch and then tried to use the forklift to get it out.

The man was booked into the Rock Co. jail on counts of Operating While Intoxicated, which would be his fifth offense.

