UW-Whitewater Paralympian honored at White House

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wheelchair basketball player and gold medalist John Boie was recognized by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at a special ceremony at the White House on May 4.

Boie, a 2014 UW-Whitewater alum, is a member of the Team USA wheelchair basketball team. Boie also earned his MBA in 2019 and currently works as an academic advisor at UW-Whitewater.

About 600 American competitors from the summer games in Tokyo and the winter games in Beijing attended the ceremony.

“We toured the White House first, going through the main walkway into the east wing, visiting all the famous parlors and rooms, and then we were led out into the Rose Garden. You could see into the Oval Office and watch the president at work,” Boie said. “When he came outside and spoke to us, he told us how proud he was of us and of the country.”

Boie said he had no idea he was going to meet and shake hands with the president.

“I set myself up between the Oval Office and the podium. All of a sudden, he turns to come down our way. The next thing I know, he’s in front of me and I’m introducing myself. I led with a John-Boy Walton joke, and he noticed right away that we share the same initials. He said ‘JB? They call me JB!’ and we took a selfie, and he congratulated me and we shook hands again. Meeting the president was surreal. It’s the kind of person you don’t think you’re ever going to meet — or be within miles of — so it was cool to make that personal connection with him,” Boie said.

“We believe in America, anything is possible. And you are the explanation of what we mean. You are — it’s all about possibility, breaking limits. You represent the very soul of America, and that’s not hyperbole. You genuinely do,” Biden said.

Five of the 12 players on the U.S. men’s national team are former Warhawks: Jake Williams, Matt Scott, Matt Lesperance, Nate Hinze and John Boie.

UW-Whitewater women’s wheelchair basketball team head coach Christina Schwab was an assistant on the coaching staff of the gold medalist men’s Team USA. Alumna Lindsey Zurbrugg and women’s wheelchair basketball Team USA won bronze medals.

Boie said Team USA created a buzz around Washington, D.C. during their visit.

“We took in all the tourist sites — museums and the Lincoln, Washington and Martin Luther King memorials — and local spots like restaurants. All the residents and business owners knew who we were and asked, ‘Can I see your medal?’ and wanted to take pictures. We were wearing our medals proudly and explaining to folks what the games feel like and about the experience — the work, the sacrifice. It was really cool to have other athletes there who understand what went into all of this,” Boie said.

Boie will compete for Team USA in July during a competition in Brazil. Qualifiers from that tournament will play in the world championships in November in Dubai.

“Everyone’s geared up for Paris 2024,” Boie said.

