WATCH: Mom, son fight officers on bleachers during high school track meet, police say

Police said the fight started when officers received several complaints about a man being disorderly. When officers approached, things got physical. (WALA)
By Ariel Mallory and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A mother and son are facing charges after Gulf Shores police said a fight broke out in the bleachers at a high school state track meet, with officers taking a few punches.

It happened Friday at the AHSAA State Outdoor Track and Field Championship, and the fight was caught on camera.

Police said it started when officers received several complaints about a man, who they identified as Devin Wilson, being disorderly. Officers said when they approached Wilson, things got physical.

According to Lt. Jason Woodruff, it quickly got out of hand as officers tried to de-escalate the situation, with one officer eventually deploying his Taser.

Cell phone video shows after Wilson was tased by an officer, he gets up and takes several swings, punching the officer in the face.

The video shows Wilson wasn’t the only one involved. At one point, Wilson’s mother, Ykama Wilson, jumped into the fight to pull officers off her son, officials said. She’s now charged with a misdemeanor.

A third man is also seen intervening.

Woodruff said this situation could have ended a lot worse.

“(Officers) used a lot of restraint to keep this situation from getting worse than it already was. If you see it, it got pretty bad,” Woodruff said. “Even though it doesn’t look like it, it de-escalated to a point that no other people outside of those charged or directly involved weren’t jumped into the fray.”

Woodruff said officers only had a few scratches and bruises. No one was seriously injured.

Devin Wilson was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.

The third gentleman who jumped in could also be facing charges, but he has not been identified yet.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

