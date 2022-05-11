Building industry volunteers showcase skilled trades to local students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 200 local middle and high school students learned about skilled trades Wednesday at the Madison Area Builders Association 8th Annual Career Day.

According to Madison Area Builders Association, through presentations and hands-on demonstrations, volunteers showcased their trade at the Madison Area Parade of Homes.

“There are many jobs in the skilled trades that are in high demand. Rewarding career paths such as carpentry, plumbers and HVACR technicians do not require a four-year degree and have the earning potential of more than $50,000,” Madison Area Builders Association Executive Director Chad Lawler said.

Stamped concrete, kitchen & bath design, plumbing, and masonry were among the skilled trades demonstrated to students, the association said.

In addition to the Annual Career Day, Madison Area Builders Association partnered with Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to raise $35 million towards the creation of the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center.

