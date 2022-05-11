Advertisement

COVID-19 cases continue to rise as deaths slowly decline

(NBC)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new daily COVID-19 case report from DHS shows that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Wisconsin are continuing to climb while the number of deaths are continuing to decline.

For the first time since last Monday, there was only two COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. This means that the 7-day average for deaths is currently at only four a week.

Since the beginning of April, the death rate has been below 10 cases per day, usually totaling one or two in recent weeks.

The total amount of confirmed cases on Tuesday for Wisconsin resulted in 2,598. This brings the seven-day average to 1,963 cases per day.

If cases do reach a 7-day average of 2,000 or more, that will be the first time in exactly three months. It would also make the case count three times higher than this time last month.

The new totals put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin at 1,435,984 and total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 12,943, according to DHS.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Meet NBC15's Pet of the Week, Charlie!
Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie!
Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy.
Blank laments not building diversity, won’t miss bureaucracy
8th Annual Career Day at Parade of Homes
Building industry volunteers showcase skilled trades to local students
I-94
Milwaukee interstate shooting closes stretch of I-94