COVID-19 cases continue to rise as deaths slowly decline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new daily COVID-19 case report from DHS shows that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for Wisconsin are continuing to climb while the number of deaths are continuing to decline.

For the first time since last Monday, there was only two COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. This means that the 7-day average for deaths is currently at only four a week.

Since the beginning of April, the death rate has been below 10 cases per day, usually totaling one or two in recent weeks.

The total amount of confirmed cases on Tuesday for Wisconsin resulted in 2,598. This brings the seven-day average to 1,963 cases per day.

If cases do reach a 7-day average of 2,000 or more, that will be the first time in exactly three months. It would also make the case count three times higher than this time last month.

The new totals put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin at 1,435,984 and total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 12,943, according to DHS.

