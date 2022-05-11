Advertisement

Cyclist and blood donor visiting all 50 states to give platelets in Madison

A blood donation advocate who is riding his bike to all 50 State Capitols will donate platelets...
A blood donation advocate who is riding his bike to all 50 State Capitols will donate platelets at the ImpactLife Donor Center in Madison at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16.(ImpactLife)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 50-state cyclist and blood donor will stop in Madison Monday to donate platelets at the ImpactLife Donor Center.

According to ImpactLife, Bob Barnes will visit Madison, his 41st State Capitol, at around 11 a.m. Monday to give platelets, the component of blood that helps stop bleeding.

Barnes crossed the Mississippi River into Iowa last Friday after donating platelets in Burlington, Iowa. He has traveled 12,000 miles so far, and calls his journey The Great American Triple Switchback, a winding course designed to reach all 50 State Capitols.

Barnes’ journey can be followed on his Facebook page, Bibbery Travels.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

One fun trend to try for the warmer months is "living room-like" outdoor furnishings, like the...
Fun home and backyard trends this spring!
Meet NBC15's Pet of the Week, Charlie!
Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie!
Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy.
Blank laments not building diversity, won’t miss bureaucracy
8th Annual Career Day at Parade of Homes
Building industry volunteers showcase skilled trades to local students