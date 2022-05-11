Advertisement

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21M with fees at Geneva sale

FILE - A Christie's employee holds "The Rock" a white diamond of 228,31 carats which is the...
FILE - A Christie's employee holds "The Rock" a white diamond of 228,31 carats which is the largest white diamond ever seen throughout auction market history, during a preview at Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 6, 2022. Christie's says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday May 11, 2022, for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range.(Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Christie’s says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range.

The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Color stone, with its platinum pendant mounting, has a gross weight of 61.3 grams (2.2 ounces) and dimensions of 5.4 centimeters by 3.1 centimeters (2.1 inches by 1.2 inches) — making it about the size of a medium hen’s egg.

G-Color is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-Color diamonds.

An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs.

Max Fawcett, head of jewelry at Christie’s Geneva, hailed a successful sale in “uncharted territory” for a stone of its kind.

Also going under the hammer Wednesday was the “Red Cross” diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone, which fetched nearly 14.2 million francs, double the pre-sale estimate. The diamond was cut from a rough stone unearthed from South Africa’s Griqualand mines in the early 20th century, and went up for auction for the first time in 1918.

Fawcett testified to a “huge amount of interest” in the Red Cross diamond, saying that an unspecified “7-figure sum” from the proceeds of the sale to an unspecified private buyer would be donated to the international Red Cross Movement, the Geneva-based humanitarian aid group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Democrats’ effort to secure Roe v. Wade falls to filibuster
Meet NBC15's Pet of the Week, Charlie!
Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie!
Police are searching for a man who fatally shot a 19-year-old Navy sailor in Wisconsin on...
‘No reason for him to shoot my son’: Navy sailor killed on Mother’s Day; police search for gunman
Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy.
Blank laments not building diversity, won’t miss bureaucracy
FILE - Nathan Carman departs federal court, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Providence, R.I....
Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family’s estate