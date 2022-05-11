Ethanol spill forces evacuations, road closure in Township of Beaver Dam

TOWNSHIPT OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - An ethanol spill caused by a tractor-trailer crash in Dodge Co. has led officials to close off the area surrounding a stretch of Hemlock Rd., in the township of Beaver Dam.

Several homes in the area have been evacuated and had their power shut off while crews clean up the scene, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. along Hemlock Rd., between U.S. Hwy. 151 and Co. Road A. Investigators determined the semi was heading east when it went off the right side of the road and into a ditch. The 2019 Peterbilt struck a culvert and overturned.

The 59-year-old driver was not hurt in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Crews are on-scene, the Sheriff’s Office’s statement continued, and they are trying to contain the spill and performing clean-up operations. The people who live in the nearby homes will not be allowed to return and drivers will not be allowed to pass until they are done.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate how long clean-up was expected to take.

