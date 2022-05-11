Fond du Lac crews respond to Tuesday night marsh fire

CITY OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews from the City of Fond du Lac responded to Lakeshore Drive Tuesday night for a quickly spreading marsh fire.

According to the City of Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue (FDLFR), they first heard report of the fire at around 11:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found the dry marsh grass on fire and quickly spreading to the east.

A Brush Response ATV was brought to the scene to aid in extinguishing the fire, FDLFR said. The fire was put out in about 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not been determined; however, Interim Fire Chief Erick Gerritson said dry weather conditions and strong winds create an extreme risk for fire and marsh fires.

The Fond du Lac Police Department and Van Dyne Fire Department assisted at the scene.

