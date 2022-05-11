Advertisement

Four tenants, multiple guests displaced in east side apartment fire

An east side apartment building is displaced following a fire that caused significant damage.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An east side apartment building is displaced following a fire that caused significant damage.

Madison Fire crews arrived to a two-story, four-unit apartment building with smoke showing Monday night around 10:30 p.m.

The crew made their way to the second floor from the exterior and entered the apartment. Firefighters found fire rolling out of the kitchen and into the next room.

Crews extinguished the fire, searched the room and checked the next apartment unit. No one was found inside, according to Madison Fire.

The attic was checked for fire extension, finding none.

A secondary search of the building was conducted, and firefighters confirmed all occupants had evacuated unharmed.

The amount of smoke and fire damage forced the displacement of the entire building. Four tenants and multiple guests were displaced because of the damage.

The fire began as a result of flammable contents being stored in an oven that had been turned on, according to Madison Fire.

Overall damages are estimated at around $70,000.

