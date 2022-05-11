Advertisement

Fun home and backyard trends this spring!

By Leigh Mills
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One thing we all learned during the pandemic... the things we love and hate about our homes.

If you’re considering a home improvement project, BRAVA Magazine’s Editorial Director Shayna Mace has some suggestions.

Inside the home, trends include bold color, warm accents, wallpaper and special spaces; as far as outdoor décor, she suggests kitchen-like ammenities, container gardens and living-room like furnishings in the backyard.

For more tips and inspiration, check out the May/June issue of BRAVA Magazine, which is also their home and garden issue. You can find it in print or online.

