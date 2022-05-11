Advertisement

Heat & humidity stick around

After a cloudy and slightly cooler Wednesday, heat index values could peak near 100° West of Madison.
Heat index values could top the upper 90s on Thursday.
Heat index values could top the upper 90s on Thursday.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm & drier air aloft kept storms at bay this Tuesday. The severe weather threat has diminished, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out for the remainder of the overnight.

Lows drop into the mid 60s. Given the high moisture environment, patchy fog is expected to develop first thing Wednesday.

Expect a partly sunny day with highs in the lower - mid 80s. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Showers and storms from Minnesota may cross into Wisconsin late Wednesday night into Thursday.

More heat surges in by Thursday - driving highs close to 90°F. Heat index values could approach 100 in SW Wisconsin.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday.

A cold front moves across the area over the weekend - prompting a few showers on Saturday with falling temperatures. Highs will top out in the 60s next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening.
First Alert Day: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Late Afternoon and Evening
A very warm and humid day is expected across southern Wisconsin.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Strong storms impact parts of southern Wisconsin at the start of the week.
Alert Days: Strong Storms Possible tonight & Tuesday
Alert Days - Watching for Storms Tonight & Tuesday Evening