Heat & humidity stick around

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm & drier air aloft kept storms at bay this Tuesday. The severe weather threat has diminished, but a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out for the remainder of the overnight.

Lows drop into the mid 60s. Given the high moisture environment, patchy fog is expected to develop first thing Wednesday.

Expect a partly sunny day with highs in the lower - mid 80s. A spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Showers and storms from Minnesota may cross into Wisconsin late Wednesday night into Thursday.

More heat surges in by Thursday - driving highs close to 90°F. Heat index values could approach 100 in SW Wisconsin.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday.

A cold front moves across the area over the weekend - prompting a few showers on Saturday with falling temperatures. Highs will top out in the 60s next week.

