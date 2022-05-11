Advertisement

MFD investigating fire at Madison business

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Dept. is investigating a Tuesday night blaze in which flames were found both inside and outside a business on the city’s south side.

According to a report from the fire department, firefighters responded to the business, in the 2900 block of Latham Drive shortly after 8 p.m. and soon saw the fire burning outdoors.

After getting that one out, they went inside to see if it spread. The indoor one was quickly contained as well, MFD stated, and firefighters confirmed no one was inside.

Fire crews then started ventilating the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire department stated the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Columbia Co. police chase ends at Madison McDonald’s
Investigation
Woman stabbed at Madison homeless encampment
Warm and humid conditions are expected today and tomorrow.
Warm and Humid Conditions Continue
Nurses voice disappointment in the veto of the APRN Modernization Act
Nurses voice disappointment in the veto of the APRN Modernization Act