MFD investigating fire at Madison business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Dept. is investigating a Tuesday night blaze in which flames were found both inside and outside a business on the city’s south side.

According to a report from the fire department, firefighters responded to the business, in the 2900 block of Latham Drive shortly after 8 p.m. and soon saw the fire burning outdoors.

After getting that one out, they went inside to see if it spread. The indoor one was quickly contained as well, MFD stated, and firefighters confirmed no one was inside.

Fire crews then started ventilating the building.

No injuries were reported and the fire department stated the cause remains under investigation.

