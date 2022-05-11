Advertisement

Milwaukee interstate shooting closes stretch of I-94

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of I-94 heading out of Milwaukee were closed late Wednesday morning after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office, investigators are blocking off all westbound lanes of the interstate at the Hawley Road interchange.

The victim in the shooting suffered serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a tweet, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

For now, all drivers leaving Milwaukee are being directed to exit onto Hawley Road while the investigation continues. The sheriff’s office did not provide an estimate on when it is likely to reopen.

