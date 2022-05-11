Milwaukee interstate shooting closes stretch of I-94

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes of I-94 heading out of Milwaukee were closed late Wednesday morning after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Milwaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office, investigators are blocking off all westbound lanes of the interstate at the Hawley Road interchange.

The victim in the shooting suffered serious injuries, the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a tweet, and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

For now, all drivers leaving Milwaukee are being directed to exit onto Hawley Road while the investigation continues. The sheriff’s office did not provide an estimate on when it is likely to reopen.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on I-94 W at Hawley Rd, after a shooting there left a subject with serious injuries. That subject is being treated at an area hospital as of this writing and all traffic diverted off at Hawley as the investigation continues. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.