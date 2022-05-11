Paper-inspired fashion show to benefit literacy in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Paper will take center stage at the Majestic Theatre in Madison on Thursday night as models wearing designs made from paper walk the runway.

READ(y) to Wear is a paper-inspired benefit fashion show to support The Madison Reading Project, a non-profit that supports the literacy needs of kids and families in Dane County.

Each individual artist, business, and student teams can enter up to two designs in the show.

Madison Reading Project Founder and Director Rowan Childs says its fun to see what everyone comes up with.

“People get super creative,” said Childs. “We give them sort of, the allowance of it can be anything made out of paper and any type of paper products.”

This year’s theme is ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ as a nod to the new venue hosting the event.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on May 12th. Funds raised will go to provide books and supplies to families in the Madison area.

