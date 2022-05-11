Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s Pet of the Week may already be 4 years old, but he is full of energy!

Meet NBC15′s adorable Pet of the Week, Charlie!

He is a 4-year-old lab mix, weighs about 65 pounds, and can’t wait to find his fur-ever home.

Charlie is great with people and most other dogs, but he’s not a fan of cats. He would do well in a home or family who could give him lots of exercise and play time — he loves to play ball!

Interested in adopting Charlie? He’s available at the Sauk County Humane Society. Check him out on their website.

