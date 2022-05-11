Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie!

By Eliana Schreiber
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s Pet of the Week may already be 4 years old, but he is full of energy!

Meet NBC15′s adorable Pet of the Week, Charlie!

He is a 4-year-old lab mix, weighs about 65 pounds, and can’t wait to find his fur-ever home.

Charlie is great with people and most other dogs, but he’s not a fan of cats. He would do well in a home or family who could give him lots of exercise and play time — he loves to play ball!

Interested in adopting Charlie? He’s available at the Sauk County Humane Society. Check him out on their website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Blank laments not building diversity, won't miss bureaucracy.
Blank laments not building diversity, won’t miss bureaucracy
8th Annual Career Day at Parade of Homes
Building industry volunteers showcase skilled trades to local students
I-94
Milwaukee interstate shooting closes stretch of I-94
Crews from Fond du Lac responded to a Tuesday night marsh fire.
Fond du Lac crews respond to Tuesday night marsh fire