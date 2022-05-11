Columbia Co. police chase ends at Madison McDonald’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop in Columbia county early Wednesday morning led to a chase the ended in Madison, according to the Columbia Sheriffs Department.

According to officials, the suspect was pulled over on Highway 60 near Lodi for a traffic violation around 1 a.m. Officers said the driver allegedly took off after he was told that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Eventually, the suspect was stopped at a McDonalds parking lot near East Washington Ave.

The suspect was taken into custody, and transported back to Columbia county.

