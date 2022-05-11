Advertisement

Record Heat Continues

Storms At Times
Water Temps
Water Temps(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An early season heat wave continues across southern Wisconsin. We are in the warm sector the next couple of days keeping things hazy, hot, and humid. Partly cloudy tonight with a spotty shower. Humid with lows into the lower 70s. Partly cloudy and hot Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. Again, a spotty storm is possible. Low dip into the upper 60s Thursday night.

A cold front approaches Friday and this will bring a better chance of scattered storms, especially late day. Highs still into the upper 80s. The weekend will be unsettled and cooler with daily rain and storm chances. Highs will drop back into the 70s, which is still above normal.

Next week we return to more seasonable levels with highs into the 60s. Almost a daily chance of rain and thunder will be in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Warm and humid conditions are expected today and tomorrow.
Warm and Humid Conditions Continue
Heat index values could top the upper 90s on Thursday.
Heat & humidity stick around
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening.
First Alert Day: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Late Afternoon and Evening
A very warm and humid day is expected across southern Wisconsin.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY