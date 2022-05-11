Record Heat Continues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An early season heat wave continues across southern Wisconsin. We are in the warm sector the next couple of days keeping things hazy, hot, and humid. Partly cloudy tonight with a spotty shower. Humid with lows into the lower 70s. Partly cloudy and hot Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. Again, a spotty storm is possible. Low dip into the upper 60s Thursday night.

A cold front approaches Friday and this will bring a better chance of scattered storms, especially late day. Highs still into the upper 80s. The weekend will be unsettled and cooler with daily rain and storm chances. Highs will drop back into the 70s, which is still above normal.

Next week we return to more seasonable levels with highs into the 60s. Almost a daily chance of rain and thunder will be in the forecast.

