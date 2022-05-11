Salvation Army of Dane County launches 24-hour medical services at homeless shelters

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Dane County announced Tuesday that it is now offering 24-hour medical services at its two local shelters.

The Salvation Army is working with Nurse Disrupted, a Madison-based telehealth solution designed for underserved populations, to provide these services.

The telehealth kiosks are staffed 24/7 by the experienced registered nurses of Conduit Health Partners. The Dane County shelters began offering these services on May 2.

Nurse Disrupted services allow the shelter guest to access kiosks inside the shelters, where they can receive healthcare advice from a registered nurse. The Conduit Health Partners registered nurses then assess their needs and symptoms, determine the necessary care and help the patient arrange any additional care.

“Access to this type of healthcare is a game changer for our guests,” Executive Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army Melissa Sorensen said. “Many of us take for granted that we can call our physician’s office and get our healthcare concerns addressed quickly. The individuals and families at our shelters now will have that same kind of access.”

Many shelter guests do not have access to typical healthcare services, so they often must rely on costly emergency department services or let lingering medical problems go unaddressed.

Health concerns can now be handled efficiently and on a scale that offers large savings to the user.

“We are thrilled to expand our services with The Salvation Army shelters as part of our mission to improve healthcare access for underserved populations,” Nurse Disrupted founder and CEO Bre Loughlin said. “It demonstrates the power of our partnerships with Conduit Health Partners and The Salvation Army. Together, we can accomplish something great for people who need it most.”

The Salvation Army shelters in Dane County are located at 630 East Washington Ave. and 4502 Milwaukee St. in Madison.

