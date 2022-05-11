Advertisement

Woman stabbed at Madison homeless encampment

This is the second stabbing at the encampment in less than two months
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight attack at a homeless shelter encampment in Madison sent one woman to the hospital and officers are still trying to track down the suspect, a police report states.

According to the police department, officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 3200 block of Dairy Drive where they found the 37-year-old woman had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The wounds were caused by an edged weapon, police noted, adding that one was recovered at the scene. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 31-year-old suspect, who knew the victim prior to the incident, had already fled by the time officers were able to reach him, the report continued.

MPD’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or submit a tip online through P3Tips.com.

