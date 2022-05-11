Advertisement

Warm and Humid Conditions Continue

Near record highs are expected today and Thursday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across southern Wisconsin. Highs today will rise into the middle and upper 80s. The record high for this date in Madison is 85 degrees. With dew points expected to reach the 70 degree mark, heat indices will soar into the lower and middle 90s.

Warm and humid conditions are expected today and tomorrow.
Warm and humid conditions are expected today and tomorrow.(wmtv)

Thursday’s and Friday’s highs could also break records. A cold front will approach the region later this week. The front will trigger the development of showers and thunderstorms. Chances are low today and Thursday but will increase on Friday.

Highs Thursday are expected to be near 90. Humidity levels will be high well. By Thursday, heat indices will reach the middle to upper 90s. Cooler temperatures will return next week.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late. High: 86. Wind: SE 10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70. Wind: SE 10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 90.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 84.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

Heat index values could top the upper 90s on Thursday.
Heat & humidity stick around
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and this evening.
First Alert Day: Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Late Afternoon and Evening
A very warm and humid day is expected across southern Wisconsin.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
Strong storms impact parts of southern Wisconsin at the start of the week.
Alert Days: Strong Storms Possible tonight & Tuesday