Warm and Humid Conditions Continue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across southern Wisconsin. Highs today will rise into the middle and upper 80s. The record high for this date in Madison is 85 degrees. With dew points expected to reach the 70 degree mark, heat indices will soar into the lower and middle 90s.

Warm and humid conditions are expected today and tomorrow. (wmtv)

Thursday’s and Friday’s highs could also break records. A cold front will approach the region later this week. The front will trigger the development of showers and thunderstorms. Chances are low today and Thursday but will increase on Friday.

Highs Thursday are expected to be near 90. Humidity levels will be high well. By Thursday, heat indices will reach the middle to upper 90s. Cooler temperatures will return next week.

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late. High: 86. Wind: SE 10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70. Wind: SE 10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 90.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 84.

