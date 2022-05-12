2 accused of selling fake gold jewelry in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people who hail from opposite coasts of the United States were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trying to sell fake gold jewelry. They may have been attempting to pull a scam that has been happening across the country for the past several years, the Fitchburg Police Department suggested.

The police department first learned of the pair around 3 p.m. on Wednesday when a 911 caller stated they were trying to hawk the bogus items outside a credit union. They were leaving the location as officers were reaching the scene but were soon pulled over.

The individual who had reported the incident offered more details about what they were allegedly doing, the police statement continued. According to that person, the suspects, a 43-year-old from New Jersey and a 21-year-old from Washington, went up to the caller claiming they needed money to get to Florida.

The caller agreed and bought items on the spot, police said. The suspects reportedly used the money on gas and food before offering to sell some more of the items. The three of them went to the credit union at which time the 911 caller alerted police, according to the statement. Officers were able to determine that the items were not gold and were not worth much.

At that point, the suspects were arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of theft by misrepresentation. A search of jail records indicate they are no longer there. A 14-year-old who was with them were released to a family member, and the investigation remains open.

The Fitchburg Police Department noted in its public statement that similar scams, often involving people claiming to be from a foreign country or who do not have credit cards claim they are headed a long way and need cash. Oftentimes, the scammers will have children with them, they added.

Police urge people to trust their instincts and if they have suspicions to walk away from the situation. Additionally, if the situations feels unsafe or may, in fact, be a scam, they should call police.

