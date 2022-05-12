Advertisement

2 dogs found dead in garbage bags in Verona

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to determine how two dogs ended up dead and inside garbage bags that were found in Verona on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking for information about the incident. According to its report a passerby discovered the garbage bags just off the Ice Age Trail, near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive.

Dane Co. deputies and animal control were called to the scene around 11 a.m. They determined the dogs were likely pit bulls: a brown and white male and a white female. Neither dog was microchipped nor had tags.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that investigators cannot yet say if a crime had been committed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

