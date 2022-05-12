Advertisement

An Alzheimer’s Disease study is seeking participants over 60 years old with mild symptoms

Researchers are looking for participants in a study on a new drug for treating Alzheimer's...
Researchers are looking for participants in a study on a new drug for treating Alzheimer's disease.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Researchers with Mass General Brigham, a nonprofit hospital in Boston, are looking for participants for a study on Alzheimer’s Disease between the age of 60 and 85 years of age and showing mild symptoms.

In a release, the researchers said they are looking to see if a new nasal drug called Protollin is safe in those suffering from Alzheimer’s and whether it ultimately improves cognition.

Doses will gradually be increased in different subjects in the study to find out what the highest dose of Protollin to take is, the researchers said. They said the drug is yet to be studied nasally and they want to see if it affects the immune system and is safe to use.

The researchers said they aim to find the proper dose to use on Alzheimer’s patients and work to identify a new potential treatment for the disease.

The study is requiring participants who are:

  1. Between the ages of 60 and 85 who have been diagnosed with early to mild Alzheimer’s disease
  2. On able to be on a stable medication regimen for 8 weeks before the study and which will be stable during the study
  3. Not pregnant, lactating or of childbearing potential, which includes being two years post-menopausal for women or surgically sterile
  4. Amyloid-positive PET scan (if the other criteria are met)
  5. Able to understand and provide informed consent

The study will take eight visits over a 45-day period. The researchers said participants are not expected to gain any medical benefit from the study, but they will walk away with up to $400 for their time.

For more information on the study, visit the Mass General Brigham website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Peters
Prosecutors: 14-year-old planned to kill Chippewa Falls girl “from the get-go”
The Madison Police Department said emergency crews are responding to a porch collapse at a home...
Porch collapses at Mifflin Street Block Party
The Janesville Police Dept. investigates a shooting at a local business that left one person...
Evansville man faces homicide charge in Janesville killing
Lily Peters
Chief: Juvenile arrested in Chippewa Falls girl’s death
Lily Peters
Lily Peters strangled & suffered blunt force trauma, preliminary autopsy shows

Latest News

After Yahara Golf Course land-sale, neighbors worry about property value
As Yahara Landfill plans continue, neighbors worry about future property value
The Ukrainian military says Russia is holding back some of its forces to prevent a Ukrainian...
Ukraine to hold first war crimes trial of captured Russian
8th Annual Career Day at Parade of Homes
Building industry volunteers showcase skilled trades to local students
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Senate bid to save Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster