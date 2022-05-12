Bike riders invited to pedal with a purpose at Madison CycleNation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Area bike riders are invited to help stop the cycle of stroke at the American Stroke Association’s Madison CycleNation, the division of the American Heart Association said Tuesday.

The active movement encourages people across the country to use road and stationary bikes to keep the brain and heart healthy, while also raising funds to end the cycle of stroke and heart disease.

“The past few years have shown us that focusing on mental and physical health is critical,” Ed Sloane, Chief Financial Officer at First Business Bank and CycleNation Co-Chair said. “CycleNation is offering Dane County an opportunity to move more for better brain health, raise funds to support wellness in our community, and provide lifesaving education on how to respond to a stroke or heart emergency.”

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the leading cause of disability in older age. While 80% of those who have a stroke will survive, many are left with physical impairment or disability.

The in-person ride will take place at CycleBar Capitol East on May 19 at 5 p.m. To register for the ride, visit www.cyclenation.org/madison.

