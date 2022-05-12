The Dane County Fair returns this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair is returning to Alliant Energy Center this July for a weekend filled with food, music, games, and an array of unique activities.

The fair, which is scheduled for July 21-24, will feature a different theme every day, according to the Dane County Fair and admission will be $3 before 3:00 p.m. on Thursday & Friday.

Thursday, July 21 is Hometown Hero Day. This will mean that admission will be free for emergency personnel and a guest, including police officers, firefighters, and first responders.

Special activities for the day include a blood drive from Noon–4:00 p.m. and the Madison Roller Derby game at 6:00 p.m. The night will end with the NATU Band preforming top 40 crowd favorite hits and some of their original music.

Friday, July 22 will be Kids Day, which will mean a plethora of free activities for little ones.

The activities for the day include sports games hosted by ESPN Madison, a Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull, and a Kiddie Farm with horses, pigs, and other animals. The musical band WheelHouse will then take the stage at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 23 will be Farm Fresh Day, which will feature partnerships with Second Harvest Foodbank. For every admission before 3 p.m., one dollar will be donated to the Foodbank’s Adopt a Dairy Cow program.

For daytime events, the Fabulous Farm Babe Tractor Parade will be displayed starting at 11:00 a.m. The Wisconsin Singers will then start preforming at 1:30 p.m. Later in the evening, fairgoers can expect performances by Micah Tyler, Austin French, and Baylor Wilson.

All three musical acts will be presented by Life 102.5 in the Exhibition Hall starting at 7:00 p.m.

The fair will end on Sunday July 24 which will be Family Day. The Dane County Fair said they will be partnering with La Movida to provide a day-long party at the main stage.

There will be eating contests, live music, and traditional Latino dance performances starting around noon.

At 9 a.m., the Senior youth exhibitors will compete for the Master Showman title by testing their skills. Afterwards, there will be a Dress-A-Critter contest.

Then, at 2 p.m., Rockstars in the Ring will start, which is a livestock show for youth with intellectual disabilities.

For more information about the Dane County Fair, visit their website here.

