Grant program launched to fund health equity efforts in COVID-19 vaccination

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials announced the launch of a new grant program Thursday aimed at supporting health equity in COVID-19 vaccine administration.

The Department of Health Services revealed the Moving Forward Together Grant Program will give out awards of up to $400,000 to organizations working to improve access and decrease barriers to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge explained that it has become necessary over the course of the pandemic for the agency to support frontline organizations that work with diverse communities. Many Wisconsinites have lacked access to a vaccine due to systemic inequalities and racism, resulting in higher rates of COVID-19.

“The organizations that successfully compete for these funds will work to increase vaccine confidence in their communities by serving as a reliable source for information, meeting community members where they are at, and answering any questions related to COVID-19,” Standridge said.

Eligible organizations include educational institutions, licensed residential and community-based care facilities, and churches or religious groups.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.