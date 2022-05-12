Advertisement

Grant program launched to fund health equity efforts in COVID-19 vaccination

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials announced the launch of a new grant program Thursday aimed at supporting health equity in COVID-19 vaccine administration.

The Department of Health Services revealed the Moving Forward Together Grant Program will give out awards of up to $400,000 to organizations working to improve access and decrease barriers to getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge explained that it has become necessary over the course of the pandemic for the agency to support frontline organizations that work with diverse communities. Many Wisconsinites have lacked access to a vaccine due to systemic inequalities and racism, resulting in higher rates of COVID-19.

“The organizations that successfully compete for these funds will work to increase vaccine confidence in their communities by serving as a reliable source for information, meeting community members where they are at, and answering any questions related to COVID-19,” Standridge said.

Eligible organizations include educational institutions, licensed residential and community-based care facilities, and churches or religious groups.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angie Miller uses a DreamStation 2, which she says Philips Respironics sent after the...
Sauk Co. woman with terminal cancer joins lawsuit against CPAP maker
Lily Peters
Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead

Latest News

COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide
Second day in a row of zero COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin
MMSD extends indoor mask-wearing requirement, will review biweekly
Dane Co. reports higher 2022 case rate than Wisconsin, but lower death rate