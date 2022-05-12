Advertisement

Madison man arrested on child porn allegation

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old Madison man was arrested Tuesday morning on allegations he had child pornography.

According to the Madison Police Dept., state and local law enforcement officials teamed up to serve a search warrant around 8 a.m., at the suspect’s home, in the 1100 block of E. Wilson St.

The arrest comes as the result of an ongoing investigation by the police department, MPD noted.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of Possession of Child Pornography.

In addition to the police department, its Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, SWAT, and SVU, the investigation included members of the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

