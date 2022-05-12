No one injured after vehicle fire at Dane Co. gas station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured Thursday morning after a fire tore through a vehicle at a Dane County gas station.

Cottage Grove Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. to the BP Gas Station on the 2700 block of Highway N in the Town of Pleasant Springs for a car that was fully engulfed in flames.

A fuel tank ruptured shortly after first responders arrived, which they noted made containing the fire a challenge. Crews from McFarland that arrived a few moments later were able to work on putting out the fire and protect the gas station building and a nearby car.

Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs (Roger Hamilton)

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which they believe started in the vehicle’s engine compartment. The fire department added that it likely had a malfunctioning coolant system.

Authorities estimate the total combined damage to the building and both vehicles was around $40,000. The nearby vehicle received moderate heat damage to its driver’s side door, while the gas station had minor non-structural damage to windows and awnings.

Cottage Grove Fire was assisted by fire departments from Stoughton and McFarland, as well as Deer-Grove EMS.

