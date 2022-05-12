Advertisement

No one injured after vehicle fire at Dane Co. gas station

Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs
Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs(Roger Hamilton)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured Thursday morning after a fire tore through a vehicle at a Dane County gas station.

Cottage Grove Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. to the BP Gas Station on the 2700 block of Highway N in the Town of Pleasant Springs for a car that was fully engulfed in flames.

A fuel tank ruptured shortly after first responders arrived, which they noted made containing the fire a challenge. Crews from McFarland that arrived a few moments later were able to work on putting out the fire and protect the gas station building and a nearby car.

Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs
Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs(Roger Hamilton)

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which they believe started in the vehicle’s engine compartment. The fire department added that it likely had a malfunctioning coolant system.

Authorities estimate the total combined damage to the building and both vehicles was around $40,000. The nearby vehicle received moderate heat damage to its driver’s side door, while the gas station had minor non-structural damage to windows and awnings.

Cottage Grove Fire was assisted by fire departments from Stoughton and McFarland, as well as Deer-Grove EMS.

Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs
Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs(Roger Hamilton)
Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs
Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs(Roger Hamilton)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angie Miller uses a DreamStation 2, which she says Philips Respironics sent after the...
Sauk Co. woman with terminal cancer joins lawsuit against CPAP maker
Lily Peters
Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
At least one dead following Fitchburg crash, police confirm

Latest News

Three arrested after March gunfire in the Town of Madison
WMTV
Young Ukrainian woman moves to Madison with support of local couple
Barney and Ginger are reunited five years after she had been stolen.
Southern Wisconsin family reunited with dog after 5 years
(FILE)
2 accused of selling fake gold jewelry in Fitchburg