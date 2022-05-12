No one injured after vehicle fire at Dane Co. gas station
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured Thursday morning after a fire tore through a vehicle at a Dane County gas station.
Cottage Grove Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. to the BP Gas Station on the 2700 block of Highway N in the Town of Pleasant Springs for a car that was fully engulfed in flames.
A fuel tank ruptured shortly after first responders arrived, which they noted made containing the fire a challenge. Crews from McFarland that arrived a few moments later were able to work on putting out the fire and protect the gas station building and a nearby car.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire, which they believe started in the vehicle’s engine compartment. The fire department added that it likely had a malfunctioning coolant system.
Authorities estimate the total combined damage to the building and both vehicles was around $40,000. The nearby vehicle received moderate heat damage to its driver’s side door, while the gas station had minor non-structural damage to windows and awnings.
Cottage Grove Fire was assisted by fire departments from Stoughton and McFarland, as well as Deer-Grove EMS.
