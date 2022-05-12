Police find guns, marijuana in vehicle in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police recovered two handguns from a car in downtown Madison early Saturday morning after officers noted the driver was found asleep inside the running vehicle.

According to an incident report released Thursday, Madison Police Department officers spotted a running vehicle around 1:20 a.m. in a parking lot along the 200 block of Gilman Street.

MPD stated that once the man found in the driver’s seat was awakened, he began reaching for items in the car and allegedly ignored directions to get out.

Officers recovered two guns, a loaded magazine and marijuana from the car.

The 30-year-old driver is accused of resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Madison Police Department located two guns in a vehicle. (Madison Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.