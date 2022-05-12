Advertisement

Record Heat Continues

By Brian Doogs
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY FRIDAY

An early season heat wave continues to bring record warm temperatures to southern Wisconsin. Look for muggy conditions tonight with lows into the upper 60s. There is a small chance of a shower or storm. Friday will start off mainly dry as temperatures climb back to the upper 80s with high humidity levels. A cold front moves in Friday evening with a line of showers and storms.

Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail being the main concern. The storms are also expected to move slowly which could result in a flooding threat as well. Storms will quickly move out Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend will feature more clouds than sunshine and at times some storm chances. Highs will be into the 70s. Unsettled weather continues next week with almost a daily chance of showers and storms, but much cooler temperatures. Highs will be more seasonable and into the upper 60s.

