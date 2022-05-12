Record High Temperatures Expected Again Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hot and humid conditions will continue for today. Yesterday’s high temperatures was 91 degrees which broke the previous record by six degrees. Today’s high is forecast at 92 degrees which would also break the current record by six degrees.

Hot and humid weather will continue across the region. Relief is on the way for the weekend and early next week. (wmtv)

A warm front will push across the region early today and keep the hot and humid conditions in place. A cold front will follow later in the day Friday bring some relief from the heat and humidity. During the transition, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later Friday afternoon and early Friday evening. Gusty wind and large hail will be possible with some of these storms.

Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms late afternoon and early evening. (wmtv)

Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to that threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Cooler and less humid air will begin to filter in by the weekend. Highs by early next week will return to more seasonal readings in the 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 92. Wind: S 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 67. Wind S 10-15.

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 86.

Saturday: Chance of showers/t-storms early, then mostly sunny. High: 80.

