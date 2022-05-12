Six arrested after 4 search warrants served in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of unrelated investigations resulted in the arrest of six people after four search warrants were executed in Beloit over a nearly twelve-hour period Wednesday.

In one of the cases, the Beloit Police Department reported finding a “substantial amount of crack cocaine.” That search warrant was the first one served, at 5:45 a.m., and led to the arrest of two suspects.

The 62-year-old Beloit man was booked on counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC and of psilocybin mushrooms, and threatening law enforcement. A 25-year-old from Chicago was accused of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine.

At that home, investigators also a large amount of ammunition and multiple gun magazines, as well as a fake gun, BPD reported.

The other three search warrants were executed shortly before noon, just after 1 p.m., and around 5 p.m., the police department continued. In those three, officers recovered paraphernalia, THC, two firearms, and a vehicle as evidence.

The four individuals, all of whom are from Beloit, were booked on a several varying counts, three of them facing felony apprehension requests. One of them is expected to also face a drug count.

