Southern Wisconsin family reunited with dog after 5 years

Barney and Ginger are reunited five years after she had been stolen.
Barney and Ginger are reunited five years after she had been stolen.(Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - It took five long years but a southern Wisconsin dog who had been stolen is finally home with her family again! The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shared the story of the delayed happy ending.

According to the Janesville shelter, those five years disappeared the moment the pup, named Ginger, saw her owner, Barney, for the first time.

“As soon as they saw each other there was no doubt,” the agency wrote. “The excitement on the family’s faces, as well as Ginger’s, when they were finally reunited was beyond memorable.”

The shelter recounted that Ginger was taken over five years ago and her family did all they could to get her back. Every time they saw a dog that looked even a little bit like their missing dog, their hopes would rise, only to later be dashed.

But, when the Beloit Police Dept. posted a picture on Facebook of a stray dog they found, that all changed. Ginger was taken to HSSW. Then, a few days later Barney called and the family’s hopes rose once again. Only, this time, that phone call led to best of reunions.

The Beloit Police Dept. released this picture of Ginger after she was found as a stray dog.
The Beloit Police Dept. released this picture of Ginger after she was found as a stray dog.(Beloit Police Dept. via Facebook)

Ginger’s coming home to a home filled with a lot more to live. When she got home, she not only met the new pups that were adopted since she disappeared, she also found her human family got a little bigger with the birth of another child.

