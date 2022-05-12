Students graduating from UW-Madison after tuition-free college

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison students will take the stage Saturday for commencement ceremonies, and some of those students will be graduating debt-free, thanks to Bucky’s Tuition Promise. The program started four years ago with 796 students, and UW staff say roughly 600 will graduate this year.

“The ability to attend Wisconsin, which they may have previously thought was out of reach, is a dream come true for them,” said associate director for special awards and student engagement Lo Klink.

Klink says to qualify; a student must live in Wisconsin and come from a household with an adjusted gross income of $60,000 or less. To stay eligible, students must maintain a 2.0 GPA and continue working towards a degree.

“It just made it so much more of a relief; I could focus more on my studies instead of on my studies and financial aid,” said Parker Vande Hey, a student graduating after four years of participating in the BTP.

UW staff say 3,500 students on campus are part of the BTP, pursuing degrees.

