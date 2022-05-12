Three arrested after March gunfire in the Town of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison men were arrested after early morning gunfire erupted in the Town of Madison several weeks ago and left dozens of shell casings lying in one its streets.

The trio, who range in age from 27-34 years old, were each booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a handgun. One of the men has also been linked to a shooting at Club Bristol last November, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office added.

The Sheriff’s Office previously reported its deputies responded to Perry St. around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, after multiple residents alerted them to gunfire in the area. Several vehicles were seen speeding away from the scene.

Investigators reported picking up more than 70 shell casings in the area. They also located three vehicles that had been damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 608-284-6900.

