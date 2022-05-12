Advertisement

Todd Drive eastbound Beltline ramp closure starts this weekend

(MGN Online)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Part of Todd Drive in Madison will be closed for a month due to the reconstruction of the Flex Lane project.

The ramp heading toward US 12/18 eastbound will be closed for approximately 30 days starting this Sunday at 8 p.m.

WisDOT notes that motorists will have to use alternative routes during this time.

For more information about the Flex Lane project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angie Miller uses a DreamStation 2, which she says Philips Respironics sent after the...
Sauk Co. woman with terminal cancer joins lawsuit against CPAP maker
Lily Peters
Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead

Latest News

Grant program launched to fund health equity efforts in COVID-19 vaccination
Riley Berg sentenced to life in prison, eligible for parole in Blue Mounds killing
Vehicle Fire Hwy N, Town of Pleasant Springs
No one injured after vehicle fire at Dane Co. gas station
Three arrested after March gunfire in the Town of Madison