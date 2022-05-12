Todd Drive eastbound Beltline ramp closure starts this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Part of Todd Drive in Madison will be closed for a month due to the reconstruction of the Flex Lane project.

The ramp heading toward US 12/18 eastbound will be closed for approximately 30 days starting this Sunday at 8 p.m.

WisDOT notes that motorists will have to use alternative routes during this time.

For more information about the Flex Lane project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.