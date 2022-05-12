UWPD searching for victims of reported fondlings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Department is searching for potential victims of fondlings Thursday that have happened on or near campus recently.

The department stated in an alert to the campus community that the university has received multiple reports of the crime involving the same suspect, who allegedly fondled victims without consent.

UWPD noted that there have been no reports made to UWPD by victims at this time.

UWPD added that the suspect and victims are known to each other.

Anyone who would like to file a report can contact the department at 608-264-2677. The agency also provided campus and community resources for survivors.

