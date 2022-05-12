Advertisement

Wisconsin crosses 2,000 COVID-19 cases per day

The seven-day rolling average reached a level not seen in three months.
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in three months, Wisconsin is averaging more than 2,000 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases per day, the latest Dept. of Health Services figures show. And, with 2,760 new, confirmed cases recorded in the past day, Wisconsin’s two most recent daily tallies have topped any day since Feb. 8.

The newest DHS update further reinforces the steady increase in new cases over the past two months. After cratering from January’s highs, which are still multiple times over the current figures, the seven-day rolling average reached a low of 343 cases per day. Since then, the average ha steadily increased and the 2,062-case rolling average stands at six times the mid-March low.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on May 12, 2022.
New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average, on May 12, 2022.(Dept. of Health Services)

Dane Co. alone is recording more cases per day now than the entire state was when numbers reached those March lows. Earlier Thursday, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. pointed out that the county has recorded a higher case rate than the state since December, but contrasted that to a death rate that is ‘much lower’ than Wisconsin as a whole.

It attributed the discrepancy to Dane County’s high vaccination rate. The county continues to have the highest proportion of people who have been vaccinated and of people who have been boosted.

Statewide, the number of deaths Wisconsin is seeing has creeped up over the past several days. The state is no longer averaging one or two deaths per day from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus. The average did dip from five per day to four on Thursday, which still leaves it well below the numbers seen for much of the fall and winter.

With nine more reported, Wisconsin had now recorded 12,952 deaths since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

