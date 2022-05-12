As Yahara Landfill plans continue, neighbors worry about future property value

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearby residents are concerned landfill and composite site parts of the Dane County landfill expansion plan will decrease their property values because of the smell.

The Dane County landfill will reach maximum capacity in nine years, and Dane County is hoping to expand it to the other side of the beltline after the current one closes.

Madison Common Council approved a land sale agreement with the county to buy half of the Yahara Golf Course with plans to turn it into a sustainability campus.

Secret Place Neighborhood resident Jennifer Munz said she is okay with a new recycling center being built closer to her neighborhood, but said wants the landfill and composite site to be built further out of town. Munz built her house in 2011 and knew the landfill existed across the beltline, but did not know it could expand across the highway.

“The point people make is, ‘You knew it was there when you moved in. What’s the problem?”’ she said the smell is the problem. ”It’s been five years. They’ve tried really hard to mitigate this odor and it’s not enough. If the new landfill is going to be managed by the same people, what assurances do I have that next 70 years of the new landfill isn’t going to be more of the same.”

Munz’s neighbor Rogelio Herrera said the new landfill will hurt future property values. He and his wife built their house in 2006.

”Personally if I was choosing this neighborhood and could smell the dump I wouldn’t buy in this area,” Herrera said the smell worsened over the last three years.

Both neighbors said they understand that trash needs to go somewhere, but the new landfill should be built four miles outside of Madison away from popular neighborhoods.

Herrera and Munz said the smell’s strength depends on the weather, humidity and moisture.

The Secret Places Neighborhood borders Madison and the Village of McFarland.

McFarland’s Village Administrator Matthew Schuenke declined to go on-camera but sent NBC15 a statement in response to whether or not the village is worried about the potential landfill’s impact on property values.

“I don’t think there is much by way of property value fluctuation that would we would see this summer,” Schuenke’s statement said that property values change based on a number of different reasons every year, and that in the long-term this might have an impact.

Here’s Schuenke’s full statement:

“In the short term, I don’t think there is much by way of property value fluctuation that you would see this Summer specifically as a reaction to the land sale process from the City to the County. Values are determined annually through the Board of Review process which establishes the value of property as of January 1st each year. So changes in value through sales likely are market driven in the short term and based on larger economical issues versus this project alone that would be reflected in future year’s valuation. Long term, there may be some impacts that we’ll want to be mindful of and partner with the City, County, and Towns through Local Negotiated Agreement process to protect property values to the extent we are able. Through that process which is related to the permitting needed to site the landfill we can better address this. That process is not slated to begin until next year as the City and County work out the acquisition. It’s a lengthy process, looking 7-10 years ahead and we look forward to continued discussions with all involved including our residents on how to properly mitigate all nuisances as may develop.”

