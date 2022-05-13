Advertisement

Alert Day: Strong Storms possible this Evening

A few showers & storms may pop-up this evening. Hail & high winds are the main threats.
A few showers/storms may pop-up Friday evening. Some storms could be strong-severe.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will trigger Friday afternoon showers and storms. A few storms may be strong or severe - with high wind gusts & hail as the main threats. Storms dwindle after sunset as lows drop into the lower 60s.

The warm & humid stretch of weather comes to a close this weekend.

Saturday cloud cover breaks up later in the afternoon as a second cold front approaches. Most of the area may stay dry, but if enough moisture lingers, we may see a few additional afternoon showers/storms. Highs will top out around 80-degrees.

The cool air behind the second cold front moves in by Sunday - dropping highs into the lower 70s. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible on Sunday - mainly SW of Madison. Sunshine sticks around through Tuesday - with highs each day in the mid - upper 60s.

A passing disturbance may trigger another round of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday and again on Thursday. Highs will remain in the 60s before climbing into the lower/mid 70s next weekend.

