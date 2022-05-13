Bucks ready to take on Celtics in Game 6 at home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Will it be Bucks in 6 Thursday night at Fiserv Forum? That’s what fans are waiting to find out ahead of the team’s game against the Celtics.

The Bucks have a home court advantage with a series 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in what could be their last game before moving on to the next round of the NBA Playoffs, where they would face the Miami Heat.

If the Bucks do not win Friday night, they will play the Celtics again on Sunday.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss a ninth straight playoff game with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

The Bucks take on the Celtics at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Bucks fans were asked to arrive early to Fiserv Forum for Game 6, which includes those who have tickets to see the game and those attending the Bucks Watch Party in Deer District.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for the Bucks Watch Party and there is a capacity limit of 11,000 fans allowed to cheer on the team. Fans attending the match in Fiserv Forum can expect doors to open at 5 p.m. for entry.

