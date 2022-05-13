Atwood Ave. crash spurs road closure, damages power pole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle crash on Atwood Ave in Madison caused a road closure on Friday afternoon.

The closure comes after an electrical pole was damaged due to a single vehicle crash.

Both lanes on the 3200 block of Atwood Ave are being shut down.

Traffic is being redirected while MG&E are working to repair the electrical pole.

According to the MG&E outage map, there aren’t any outages in the area even though the pole is damaged.

This is an ongoing scene and NBC15 will provide this article with updates when they are received.

