Advertisement

Atwood Ave. crash spurs road closure, damages power pole

(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle crash on Atwood Ave in Madison caused a road closure on Friday afternoon.

The closure comes after an electrical pole was damaged due to a single vehicle crash.

Both lanes on the 3200 block of Atwood Ave are being shut down.

Traffic is being redirected while MG&E are working to repair the electrical pole.

According to the MG&E outage map, there aren’t any outages in the area even though the pole is damaged.

This is an ongoing scene and NBC15 will provide this article with updates when they are received.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angie Miller uses a DreamStation 2, which she says Philips Respironics sent after the...
Sauk Co. woman with terminal cancer joins lawsuit against CPAP maker
Lily Peters
Complaint reveals new details in Lily Peters’ death, days following
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner
2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident

Latest News

Bird flu.
First Wisconsin mammals - 3 baby foxes - found with dangerous bird flu
Juneau Co. fire
Fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-90 near Wisconsin Dells
FILE - Part of the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, Wis., lies in ruins following an explosion...
Didion, six employees charged in deadly Didion explosion
Madison police brace for weekend of protests