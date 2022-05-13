Advertisement

Father, two young children have died in Barron house fire

Authorities say two young children and their father have died in a house fire in Barron County
3 people, including a man and two of his children, were killed in a house fire Thursday in Barron, Wis.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Two young children and their father died in a house fire in Barron County early Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. The caller said three people were still inside the burning house in Barron.

Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Barron police identified them as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee.

Authorities said the body of their 44-year-old father, Donald Albee, was later located in the house. The father's girlfriend, who owned the home, was able get out of the house. Forty-nine-year-old Delores Dahlberg and was treated at the scene for injuries.

Barron police and fire departments, Barron County sheriff's deputies and Cameron firefighters were among the agencies responding to the scene.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will assist local agencies investigating the fire.

The children attended classes in the Barron School District which said it has extra counselors and resources on hand to help students and staff deal with the deaths.

