First Alert Day : Threat of Strong to Severe Thunderstorms this Evening

More pleasant conditions are expected for the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm and humid conditions will continue for today. Yesterday’s high temperatures was 94 degrees which broke the previous record by eight degrees. Today’s high is forecast at 88 degrees which would tie the current record.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening.
A cold front will approach the region later today. Ahead of the front, warm and somewhat humid conditions are expected. Behind the front, we will get some relief from the heat and humidity. During the transition, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this evening. Gusty wind and large hail will be possible with some of these storms. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to that threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Another warm day is coming up. Cooler and less humid conditions are expected by the weekend.
Cooler and less humid air will begin to filter in by the weekend. Highs by early next week will return to more seasonal readings in the 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. High: 88. Wind: S 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 61. Wind S 5-10.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 80.

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. High: 71.

