Future firefighters and paramedics complete first steps in their careers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school juniors and seniors received their certificates on Friday for completing the NextGen Responders Academy.

NextGen Responders Academy is a Madison College program where high school junior and seniors can become certified firefighters, hazardous materials operations level workers, nationally registered emergency responders and CPR and early defibrillation.

The future first responders showed their parents the skills they’ve developed through the state funded program facilitated at Madison College.

NextGen Responders Academy lead instructor Lisa Becher said she’s proud of the class and excited to see their careers continue.

”Sometimes they’ll call or sometimes they’ll text and be like, ‘Hey lieutenant I was just on this call!’'’ Becher said. “Or sometimes I’m on a call myself and they’re also on the scene.”

Becher said the program started with eight students in 2017, but 40 students graduated from the program in 2022.

She said she hopes this helps Wisconsin EMS and fire stations manage the current hiring shortage.

