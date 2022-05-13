International legends commit to the AmFam Champ

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four international legends committed Thursday to play in this year’s American Family Insurance Championship.

The latest players to join the annual PGA Tour Champions tournament are Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie and Vijay Singh.

Clarke, of Northern Ireland, is a three-time PGA Tour Champion winner. He’s won 21 tournaments worldwide.

Goosen, of South Africa, is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s won the PGA Tour seven times, including triumphs at the U.S. Open in 2001 and 2007.

Montgomerie, of Scotland, has seven PGA Tour Champion titles, including three majors, along with 42 international wins. He’s played on eight European Ryder Cup teams and captained the team in 2010.

Singh, of Fiji, has 34 wins on the PGA Tour, including major victories at the Masters and PGA Championship, which he won twice. He holds four PGA Tour Champions wins.

Previously announced players to the Champ include tournament player-host Steve Stricker, two-time defending champion Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Miguel Angel Jimenez and past AmFam Champ winners Kirk Triplett and Scott McCarron.

The AmFam Champ will take place June 10-12 at University Ridge Golf Course.

For more information on the event and to buy tickets, visit the AmFam Champ website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.