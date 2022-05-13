Monona Grove, La Follette High School students walk out for reproductive rights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Students at Monona Grove High School and La Follette High School walked out Thursday for reproductive rights.

The walk-out was in response to a leaked draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that leaned toward overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which protects abortion rights at the federal level.

Monona Grove students walked out in front of the Monona Grove District Office. Mari Garey, a senior, said the turnout for the event was great and that it is an important conversation or students to have.

“Seeing all these people here it is so great and amazing and I am so happy that all of these people have come together. I mean we even have a teacher from our school here so its so great to see the whole entire community come together,” Garey said.

The students noted that some Dane County leaders also came out to the event, which also featured planned speakers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.